Readers react to University of Portsmouth’s decision to close cancer treatment course

READERS have been reacting to the university’s decision to close its radiotherapy and oncology course.

As reported in The News, the decision to axe the course has drawn criticism from the Society of Radiographers and those students currently on the course. Radiotherapy and oncology is used in the detection and treatment of cancerous tumours. As the only provider of the course along the south coast there are concerns over the future training of professionals to carry out this vital role and the implications for public health in providing cancer treatments. The university have said continuing to run the course would not be viable due to a lack of interest and insufficient uptake – a situation also replicated nationally. The situation has certainly sparked debate on Facebook amongst our readers. Below is a flavour of what people have said.