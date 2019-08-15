Record-breaking year for Bay House Sixth form A-level results leaves staff and students feeling 'exceptionally proud'

HAPPY tears and smiling faces could be seen throughout Bay House Sixth Form as students collected their A-level results.

A record-breaking year for the Gosport school has seen 90 per cent of students achieve A* to C grades in all their subjects, with 46 students achieving all As or higher.

Bay House School A Level results.'(l to r),''Megan Butler, Louise Johnson.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-11)

Richard Dadd, head of sixth form, said: ‘We’ve had a fantastic morning here, some truly exceptional results and our staff and students are exceptionally proud.’

At least five Bay House leavers will be heading off to Oxford or Cambridge in September, having achieved the top results they needed to clinch coveted spaces on their chosen course.

One such student has had a childhood dream realised as she got in to Cambridge to study veterinary medicine.

Bethany Merrifield, 18, excelled with 3A*s in biology, chemistry and maths, which she couldn't believe.

Bay House School A Level results.''Lucie Vincendeau'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-9)

She said: 'I was so nervous. When I opened the email I was so happy to get in.'

A night out in Portsmouth to celebrate will be well-deserved after working hard for those results.

Former Swanmore College pupil Lauren Bradford said she was ‘over the moon but exhausted’ after achieving an A* in geography and As in chemistry, biology and English literature.

Lauren, 18, has wanted to go to Oxford University since she was five and was excited to receive an unconditional offer to study biology.

Bay House students collecting their A-level results: Herbie Tyldesley, Barney Johnson, Matt Webb, Josh Golden, Harry Conning and Aaron Fokinther

She said: ‘I’m looking forward to it, especially Freshers’ Week.’

It was an overwhelming day for many students, with Lucie Vincendeau from Gosport feeling shocked when she saw she got in to Cambridge.

Four A*s in English literature, French, Spanish and the extended project mean she will be able to study languages at the university from September.

Cameron Hall, 18, was celebrating after achieving four A*s in history, maths, politics and extended project.

Bethany Merrifield achieved 3 A*s and will be heading to Cambridge to study veterinary medicine

Cameron, from Lee-on-the-Solent, said: 'I'm shocked, I didn't expect it. I know with some of the exams it was quite stressful, this is vindication.'

After seven years of study at Bay House, he will be heading off to study politics and international studies at Warwick, with a view to a career in politics wherever the road takes him.

There were plenty of happy tears for friends Megan Butler, Georgia Salmon and Louise Johnson as they all achieved better than expected.

Former Cams Hill pupil Georgia is heading off on her journey to becoming a vet in Liverpool after achieving an A* in psychology, A in biology and B in chemistry.

The 18-year-old from Fareham said: ‘I didn’t think I was going to do it.’

Meanwhile Megan is hoping to study medicine from achieving 3As in the same subjects as Georgia, after enjoying a well-deserved gap year.

Eloise Baxter and Evie Cawte collecting their A-level results at Bay House in Gosport

Louise was 'so happy' to know she got in to Liverpool John Moores with her grades of B in business and Cs in PE and psychology, and the group had plans to go out to celebrate.

Student Evie Cawte was happy with her results after overcoming personal problems to be able to take the next steps towards her dream career.

Evie, 18, received an A in psychology and Bs in politics and French, meaning she can head to Birmingham University to study international relations with French.

Beaming Evie said: ‘I want to be a United Nations human rights officer. I had a really difficult year with mental health so I’m just so happy to be in.’

Bristol University is the chosen destination for Eloise Baxter, who got four As in English literature, French, extended project and ancient history, and has to study the latter for her degree.

Another very happy student was Gosport’s Matt Webb, who was pleased with his ‘solid grades’ of three Bs in graphics, music and English language.

The 18-year-old already had an unconditional offer to the University of Hertfordshire, but said it is nice to get good grades as well.

Dr Nigel Matthias, headteacher at Bay House, said: ‘We’re just so proud of our students, we know how hard they work, how dedicated they are and the same goes for our staff.

‘This is really a combination of all the hard work from our students and our staff over a two-year period and I’m particularly delighted for the sixth form team.’

Bay House School A Level results.'(l to r),''Jade Dawson, Gemma Margerison, Tom Stanley.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-5)

Bay House School A Level results.'(l to r),''Eliza Pescott, Jaimy McLaughlin.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-3)