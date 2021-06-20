Revealed: 15 Portsmouth primary schools with the biggest class sizes
Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?
There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.
Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.
According to official Department for Education data, 15 primary schools in Portsmouth have classes with more than 30 pupils.
In total the schools are home to 36 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 1,186 children.
See the schools below in our gallery.
