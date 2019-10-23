Revealed the best and worst performing secondary schools in Portsmouth

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. St Edmund’s Catholic School was the best-performing secondary school in Portsmouth with a Progress 8 score of 0.41, while Trafalgar School was the worst-performing with -0.69. Note that special schools, independent schools and schools which have opened since last summer have been excluded from these results. The figures are currently provisional and do not take into account GCSE remarks, so they could change. For a full explanation of what the figures mean click here.

1. St Edmund's Catholic School The school had a Progress 8 score of 0.41. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 53.4 per cent

2. Portsmouth Academy The school had a Progress 8 score of 0.14. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 46.4 per cent

3. Admiral Lord Nelson School The school had a Progress 8 score of -0.1. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 38.2 per cent

4. Miltoncross Academy The school had a Progress 8 score of -0.9. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 27.6 per cent

