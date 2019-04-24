Rowner Junior School, Gosport

Rowner Junior School are cream of the crop at Global Rock Challenge 2019 Southern J Rock Final A 

Portsmouth Guildhall attracted a large audience for the event and was supported by a number of special guests and sponsors. They were also joined by a panel of expert judges

The results are in for the Global Rock Challenge 2019 Southern J Rock Final A that took place at Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday. Here are the best pictures. 

Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Rowner Junior School, Gosport
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Purbrook Junior School, Purbrook
Purbrook Junior School, Purbrook
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4