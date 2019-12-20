Santa visits school as part of Present Buying Day

A PRIMARY school has been helping its children with their Christmas shopping by hosting its own festive market.

Every year lsambard Brunel Junior School hosts its Present Buying Day alongside Meredith Infant School. Items are purchased by the schools Parent Teacher Associations with stalls set up into different present categories for mams and dads, grandparents, siblings and even pets. The children then have the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping and, with the help of teachers, get presents parcelled ready to go under the tree.

From left, Phoebe Neary, five, Jessica Quitter, eight, Isabelle Veals, 11, and Miriam Dima Molina, 10'Picture: Sarah Standing (061219-3011)

Taio Lance, 11, said: ‘I really enjoyed Present Buying Day. I like giving presents to people as it makes me and other people happy.’

Hermione Robinson, aged seven, added: ‘I liked shopping with my friends. I helped my mum make toys for the pet stall.’

The stalls are set up and run by the Year 6 pupils.

Oliver Lloyd, 10, added: ‘It was really fun being a shopkeeper for the day. It is good to do something different from normal lessons.’

The event even saw Santa Claus himself pay a visit to the school where children got the opportunity to tell him what they would like for Christmas.

Deputy head teacher, Sharon Peckham, said: ‘Fifty per cent of our children are on free school meals and so many can’t afford to pay to see Santa. For some, this is the only opportunity they will get. The children enjoy buying presents for their parents and the opportunity to show their kindness towards them. Many of them get really excited about giving them their gifts on Christmas morning.’

The event also helps to generate vital funds for the school to purchase the “little extras” they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford.

‘Present Buying Day is our biggest fundraising event in which we hope to raise around £1,000. It helps to provide those things we couldn’t normally afford such as trips, theatre visits and leaving books,’ said Sharon.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for children from the two schools to interact.

Sharon added: ‘Some of the Year 6 children will help the infant pupils with their shopping. It is a really good event to bring the two schools together.’