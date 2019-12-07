School’s sugar pact sees dramatic improvements in behaviour

A SCHOOL has seen a 90 per cent reduction in nuisance behaviour after forming a pact with its local corner shop not to sell sugary products to children.

lsambard Brunel Junior School had been experiencing behaviour problems with students arriving to school ‘hyperactive’ after consuming large quantities of sweets and fizzy drinks purchased from Sweet Land Convenience Store. The school approached the shop owners, the Sahabudeen family, who agreed not to sell sugary products to pupils before school.

Mohamed Sahabudeen, one of the owners of Sweetland Convenience Store

Deputy head teacher, Sharon Peckham, said: ‘Since last year we’d been having real behaviour and attitude issues with some of the older children who had been filling up on sweets and fizzy drinks. Some of the boys were meeting in the toilets to consume their stash.’

One of the pupils experiencing problems in lessons was 10-year-old Leo Churchill.

‘Every morning I was buying crisps, Pepsi and sugary drinks,’ said Leo. ‘I was struggling to control my behaviour and walking out of lessons.’

At the start of November, Mrs Peckham, along with Leo, visited the shop to explain her concerns.

‘I wasn’t sure what sort of response I’d get. A small business needs to make money and I was effectively asking them to stop selling to one of their biggest customers,’ she said.

Much to her delight, the shop owners agreed not to sell the sugary products until after school.

Shop owner, Mohamed Sahabadeen, whose son is in Year 4 at the school, said: ‘After the school explained the situation we were only too happy to co-operate. It was not really a big decision – as a father I don’t want my own children to eat too much sugar. We wanted to do what’s best for the children and the school.’

As part of the initiative the shop has started to promote the sale of fruit and water as an alternative and the results have had a dramatic impact on behaviour.

‘This time last year we had 130 behaviour incidents. Over the corresponding period this year we’ve had 13. The children are much calmer and don’t become as grumpy in the afternoons when they would have their sugar crash. I’m so proud of the shop as it was a really big ask,’ said Mrs Peckham.

The improvements have also been noticed by pupils.

Leo said: ‘I feel much calmer and have stopped buying sugary food. It was really affecting my learning and I don’t want to end up with a bad education.’

Classmate, Jessica Hallett, 10, said: ‘Behaviour in lessons is much better. Some pupils would get really moody and storm out of class.’

The school also hope the initiative will improve students’ health.

Mrs Peckham said: ‘The Dental Academy checked our children’s teeth and said they are generally in poor condition. Hopefully next year this will no longer be the case.’

Year 6 pupil, Nathan Nicholson, 10, added: ‘It’s important not to eat too much sugar as it causes obesity and diabetes.’