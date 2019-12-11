Schoolchildren put together Christmas hampers for 36 needy families in Havant and Waterlooville

‘CHRISTMAS is a time of giving’ was the order of the day at one secondary school as children made festive hampers for less fortunate families.

Pupils at Purbrook Park School put together hampers for 36 families in Havant and Waterlooville which are to be distributed by the charity Home-Start. Donations of cuddly toys, games, confectionery and even a Christmas tree will help ensure local families can enjoy the festive season. One pupil even donated a remote control helicopter.

Charlie Carruthers 15, Paris Brooks, 15, Poppy Bolton, 12, and Zoe Bainbridge, 14, with some of the Christmas hampers they helped put together.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Year 10 pupil, Paris Brooks, 15, said: ‘Many of us take all the things we enjoy on Christmas Day such as presents and turkey dinner for granted but some people can’t afford these things. It feels really good to know these hampers will ensure children have something to wake up to on Christmas morning.’

READ MORE: Full list of schools in and around Portsmouth that are closed for the General Election

Fellow form member, Poppy Bolton, 12, added: ‘It feels really good to know that we’re helping these families. It’s good to remember the importance of giving at Christmas.’

Local families were selected by Home-Start, who help support disadvantaged social groups. Each tutor group was given a profile of a family in need this Christmas. Some tutor groups put together up to five boxes of festive goodies for each family.

Purbrook Park pupils with the festive hampers children had put together for 36 local families.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Head boy, Charlie Carruthers, 15, said: ‘It was really helpful to know the profile of each family so you could tailor what went into the hamper to meet their needs.’

Paris, 15, whose form won the accolade of best hamper, added: ‘Our family consisted of two parents, two boys of one and three and a nine-year-old girl. We included things like pyjamas and cuddly toys for the boys and clothes and games for the girl. We also put in wrapping paper, cards and Christmas treats.’

The hampers will be handed over to the charity on FridayDEC13.

Home-Start co-ordinator Claire Hopkins said: ‘I would like to thank the students for all their hard work which will really make a difference to families. The response has been overwhelming with a lot of people who donated hampers wanting to do more and sign up for the next appeal. We now have a total of 130 hampers which will be delivered to local families in need.’

Some of the 36 hampers put together by children at the school.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Headteacher Paul Foxley added: ‘I’d like to thank all the pupils and their parents for their generosity at this special time of year.’