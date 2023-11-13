An infant school in Waterlooville has been described as ‘very inclusive’ following a positive Ofsted report.

The report says: “Pupils are very happy to come to school every day. They know their teachers will look after them and make the lessons interesting. Pupils work well in class and play very well together outside. Pupils are kind and caring towards each other.

"The school is very inclusive and welcomes pupils with a wide variety of needs and from different backgrounds.

Springwood Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection.

Outlined within the report, it said that the governors want the pupils at the school to achieve as much as possible and there is a clear curriculum plan for each subject.

Phonics, reading and mathematics are priorities at the school and teachers deliver lessons that are ‘well organised’ so that the information is absorbed by pupils in a ‘consistent way.’

"The provision for pupils with SEND is very strong. Individual support plans recognise the strengths and specific areas in which pupils with SEND need additional support.”

The report said that there are some areas to improve on and it said that "in some subjects, processes are not fully in place for staff to systematically check what pupils have learned and can remember. As a result, pupils do not learn as well as they could. The school should ensure that teachers check what pupils have learned and use this information to adapt the curriculum so that all pupils develop and embed a detailed knowledge in all areas of the curriculum.”