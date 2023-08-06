News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: These 38 schools have received Ofsted ratings this year - here is how they have fared

These 38 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area have received their Oftsed ratings this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

Ofsted results is one of the main things that parents and guardians will use to determine what school they want their child to go to – and so far, there have been over 30 reports published.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 38 schools so far – consisting of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can be given one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made and all of the monitoring visits should also be published.

The body decides which rating to award a school by inspecting a number of different areas including the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.

ALSO READ: What is Ofsted? What do they do? How often is a school inspected?

To find a school report, click here.

Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)

1. Brune Park School, Gosport

Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21) Photo: Paul Jacobs

Southbourne Junior School has been rated good in its most recent inspection which was published on July 28.

2. Southbourne Junior School

Southbourne Junior School has been rated good in its most recent inspection which was published on July 28. Photo: Google

Bere Clinic School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on July 28, 2023.

3. Bere Clinic School

Bere Clinic School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which was published on July 28, 2023. Photo: Google

The Hayling College on Hayling Island has an Ofsted rating of good and the inspection was published on July 28, 2023.

4. The Hayling College, Hayling Island

The Hayling College on Hayling Island has an Ofsted rating of good and the inspection was published on July 28, 2023. Photo: Google

