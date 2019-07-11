Scissor Sisters singer has been given honorary degree by Solent University

A MEMBER of Scissor Sisters has been given an honorary degree by Solent University.

Ana Matronic, who is the co-lead singer and sole female member in the pop group, has received the honour.

She works with Solent University to help promote and encourage students to enter the music and broadcasting industries.

Ana has been given a honorary doctorate in music by the university.

She said: ‘I’m passionate about music and hope to empower anyone wishing to build a career in the industry.

READ MORE: Highbury College principal clocked up £5,000 phone and data bill including £34 charge for three-second Saudia Arabia call

‘I hope that with my experience, I can provide sound advice and encouragement to everyone wishing to enter the music business, especially LGBTQ+ people, women, and members of the BAME community.’

Her advice to students is: ‘My top tip is to not strive for success, but fulfilment. If you love what you do it will make every moment exciting and meaningful, whether you’re playing to an audience of 10 or an audience of 10,000.’

As well as being a member of Scissor Sister, Ana is a prominent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and is the patron for local transgender charity Chrysalis and works with various organisations in the UK, Ireland, and the US to help eradicate AIDS.

In 2017, she hosted a special concert live from Hull that commemorated the fiftieth anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK.