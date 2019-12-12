Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

At the end of the 2018, Brune Park Community School in Gosport brought in a new policy about the use of phones in the school.

The decision was taken to completely ban phones from the site.

It is a decision supported by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock MP, who last year wrote an article in the Telegraph in which he said he admired schools who did not allow them, adding that more heads should ‘follow their lead’.

Reasons as to why mobile phones should be banned include inappropriate use, distraction in lessons and potential cyber bullying on social media.

However the decision has not gone down well with many students. While pupils understand phones should not be out in lessons, many pupils feel they should be allowed to be used at break and lunchtimes.

One student, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I think that phones being banned is ridiculous because it causes no harm when out of lesson and people use them anyway.’

If used correctly phones can also be a good learning tool which can be used to research information when in lessons.

While teachers are adhering to the policy, some are not fully in agreement.

One member of staff, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘I think the phone policy is a bit too harsh. In my opinion they should be banned in lessons but not at break and lunchtimes.’

However many of the staff spoken to at the school believe it has made a positive effect on the pupils in general and improved focus in lessons.

By Callum Matthews and Lewis Godwin