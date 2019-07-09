Southsea author pens children's book on plastic pollution

AN AUTHOR from Southsea has penned a children’s book about the issue of plastic pollution.

Entitled, A Planet Full of Plastic, the book explains where plastic comes from, how it doesn’t biodegrade and why it’s dangerous for animals and humans.

Author, Neal Layton, launched the book by reading extracts to children at the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.

Neal said: ‘Whilst writing the book, I got a real sense of everyone wanting to do something about the problem. That collective urge to not sit back and let our beautiful planet be ruined.’

Neal hopes the book will soon be available to children at every school in Portsmouth.