FURTHER changes to car permit rules in Portsmouth could see students banned from parking in residents' zones.

At a meeting next week the council's traffic and transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, will decide whether to exclude university students living in halls from buying permits for on-street parking.

The University of Portsmouth requests that students do not bring their cars into the city when they start their courses. However, this is not enforceable.

A council spokesman said: 'The proposal to stop students in halls getting a permit reflects the university's policy for encouraging students not to bring cars.'

There are currently 17 permits issued to students living in halls of residence. It is anticipated that the loss of income will be in the region of £510 a year.

Cllr Stagg will also consider dropping the cost of third permits from £590 to £300.