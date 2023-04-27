‘Space Day’ a huge success at Havant & South Downs College

HSDC student Oliver Withers-Clark, left, and staff from Airbus who visited the college on 'Space Day'

Held at the Havant campus, students could fully immerse themselves within the world of space with the help of guest speakers and top organisations such as Airbus and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Students gained insights into Cosmology, and upstream technologies from David Bacon (University of Portsmouth) and John Chinner (Airbus).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final guest speaker, Ehsan Kalefa, a Research Fellow at the University of Portsmouth, said of the event: ‘I really enjoy working with space applications, so inspiring young generations into the field is so important.

‘We use satellite data regularly without thinking, for example via televisions and mobile phones. Therefore, it is important to get students thinking.’

Students were able to meet with a range of organisations including Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd and KISPE, who provided an in-depth insight into the industry and educated students on the different pathways into the space industry.

Alice Whibberley, Airbus, said: ‘It has been excellent to come and speak to students about the opportunities we have on offer. Events like this are amazing and it is great to discuss our Apprenticeship and graduate opportunities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Hudson, KISPE, added: ‘I find events such as Space Day really inspiring for the next generation. It is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the space industry and ensure this awareness increases.

‘It is also an excellent chance to explain to students that roles within.’