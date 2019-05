When the girls of St Tabitha’s School set off on an Upper Third hockey tour of France, it turned out to be even more of an adventure than they ever imagined. After overhearing two crooks planning an ambitious robbery, the girls decided to take the law into their own hands but unfortunately things did not go quite according to plan…

Hattie Hutchins, Erin Bond-McKeown, Emma Smithin, Phoebe Marston, Hannah Tompkins, Nika Safar-Manesh, Sophia Alani and Eleanor Paget-Tomlinson Sally Tiller Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Isabelle Gabriel, Grace Houselander, Georgia Birchall and Gia Patel Sally Tiller Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Sophia Alani Sally Tiller Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Millie Watkinson, Sophia Alani, Nika Safar-Manesh, Nicole Parker, Elizabeth Candy and Eleanor Paget-Tomlinson Sally Tiller Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more