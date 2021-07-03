Park Community School is appealing for information about the whereabouts of its minibus after it was driven out of the school car park at about 7pm on June 29.

Christopher Anders, headteacher of Park Community School, said that it is a ‘loss to the school’ and would create challenges in transporting students to educational activities.

He said: ‘It’s frustrating as it means taking children to different sites - our smallholding on a farm where we grow vegetables and have some animals, The Apex Centre, which is our construction skills space, and the industrial unit where we have a print business - and other activities and events become more complicated.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the minibus being driven away

Mr Anders said that two people wearing shorts, T-shirts and balaclavas were seen climbing over a fence into the school’s grounds.

CCTV showed that they made their way to where the minibuses are parked before picking the lock on one of the vehicles.

Mr Anders said: ‘Over the course of five minutes they found a way of starting a vehicle. I’m guessing they knew what they were doing.’

The minibus is white with a green Park Community School sticker and a FY 63 CVW registration.

Mr Anders added: ‘I’ve got no idea what happened to it. It is a loss to the school.

‘If you have any information which would be helpful, please contact the school or police.

‘It’s important to us that we get the minibus back or we find out what happened, so children don’t miss out next term.’

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report of a stolen motor vehicle from Middle Park Way in Havant at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, June 29.

‘A white minibus – with a green leaf on the side and bonnet - was stolen. It was seen to be travelling from Middle Park Way towards Purbrook Way.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44210256225.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron