Students A-level results exceed expectations at Oaklands Catholic School and Sixth Form College

IT WAS year of improved performance for Oaklands Catholic School with more students attaining top A-level grades.

Nearly all students attained an A-level pass (99.7 per cent) compared to 96.1 per cent in 2018 whilst 71.3 per cent of pupils attained A* to C grades, more than 10 per cent up on the 61 per cent achieved in 2018.

From left, 18-year-olds Phoebe Wellbelove from Hayling Island, Amy Harding from Waterlooville, and Iana Paladi from Portsmouth 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190815-6197)

In the top grade brackets, 49.7 per cent of pupils attained A* to B grades, 12 per cent up on 2018, with 22.3 per cent of students scoring A and A* grades.

The school were particularly proud of pupils who had exceeded expectations and performed well in the face of adversity.

Despite at one point thinking of dropping out of college, Phoebe Wellbelove, 18, achieved a grade A in English Language and an A* in sociology and media.

Phoebe said: 'I had no real direction and thought I was going to fail. I didn't even apply for university as I thought I wouldn't get in. I was really surprised to see my results this morning.'

Director of sixth form, Belinda Ludlam, added: ‘Phoebe was full of self-doubt and hopefully seeing what she has achieved today will help her to now feel worthy of university.’

Fellow student, Abbey Blackmore, overcame the challenges of dyslexia to attain three As and a B, despite her target grades being Cs, and is now going on to study television production at Southampton Solent University.

Time to open the envelopes 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190815-6268)

One of the school’s top performing pupils was Dominic Hanley, 18, who attained A grades in physics, geography, maths, biology and his extended project.

Dominic said: ‘I was most worried about maths as I needed a grade A to get onto the physics course at the University of Southampton. It felt really good when I opened up my results this morning. Eventually I would like a career in astrophysics.’

Head teacher, Matthew Quinn, said: ‘This year’s results are considerably better than last year and are credit to the staff and students, many of whom got their first choice university places. In addition to our Oxbridge success we are just as pleased for those pupils who exceeded expectations. The results show what a great place Oaklands is to do A-levels.’