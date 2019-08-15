Students at Fareham college celebrate a 98.8 per cent pass rate with their A-Level results

STUDENTS at Fareham College were left cheering as they opened their A-Level results yesterday, as more than 98.8 per cent of the year group celebrated passing their courses.

Among them was Mary-Jane Chanberlain-Bean, who discovered she had achieved a triple distinction in Applied Sciences, after mental health issues saw her take a six months break from higher education.

The twenty-year old had been studying for A-Levels in drama, dance, and performing arts at Barton Perveril College, in Eastleight, before she decided to leave and pursue a new course in Fareham.

She said: ‘It was hard, but completely worth it.

‘Fareham college’s mental health support was really good.

‘I went from being a self-harmer, and my attendance was not great, to having the best attendance rate I’ve ever had in education here at the college.’

Mary-Jane, who lives in Bishop's Waltham, is now looking forward to studying Anthropology and Archeology at the University of Southampton.

Andrew Kaye, who became principal of the college in March following four years as assistant principal, said the results were 'excellent' but it was 'just the beginning of a much longer journey.'

He said: 'The figures are excellent, Fareham college celebrates another year of success, this years results are even better than last years.

'What is great to see is that nearly a third of our students achieved the highest possible grades, which is excellent.'

More than 70% of students received A* to A grades.

Andrew added: 'Fareham College is fairly rooted in technical and vocational education, so the results are one thing, but seeing our students go on to successful careers is whats really important to us.'

Ria Wilson,19, will start her first job as a teaching assistant at Henry Court school, following her A* grade in Health and Social Care.

She said: 'I'm thrilled.

'For a while I didn't know what I wanted to do, but my family have been really supportive.'

Andrew congratulated students as they collected their results.

He said: 'Two years of very hard work has paid off - I wish them all the best of luck for the future.'