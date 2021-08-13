Students’ ‘passion’ for learning praised as Meoncross School celebrates GCSE success

Meoncross School reported that 100 per cent of students achieved a pass in English Language and Literature and in Maths.

There was much celebration as 90 per cent of students achieved grade four or above in all subjects, and 58 per cent of all grades awarded were at the very top grades.

In statistics and in design technology, 100 per cent of students achieved grade seven or above.

Meoncross School students with their results

All students in triple science achieved grade six or above in physics, biology, and chemistry, and 80 per cent achieved a grade seven or above.

Mark Cripps, headmaster, said: ‘This outstanding GCSE success is well deserved and reflects the students’ passion and enthusiasm for their learning.

‘Many of the students have been with us since nursery, and despite the challenges of the last 18 months, they have all remained fully engaged and positive.

Friends with their results envelopes

‘I feel very confident that the high level of resilience and unswerving optimism displayed by every one of our Year 11 students during this extremely challenging period will provide them with an excellent foundation on which to build future educational and life success.’

