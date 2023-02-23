Teacher strikes in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Which schools are closed or partly closed as a result of the strike action?
Schools across Portsmouth and the rest of Hampshire have been making preparations ahead of the next planned teachers’ strikes over pay and under funding in schools.
In Hampshire members of the NEU voted to strike on February 1, March 2, March 15 and March 16 and headteachers are looking at what measures they can take to ensure children can go to school as normal that day. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way, but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.
The schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area which have announced they will close or partly close on March 2 will be listed below:
Schools will be put on this list after they announce their plans.
For more about why many schools have been unable to notify parents in advance see ‘Why can schools not tell me if they will be closed? When will I know?’