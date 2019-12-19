Teaching assistant says farewell after 33 years service to Gosport school

A MUCH-LOVED teaching assistant is saying farewell to the school she has worked at for more than three decades.

Pam Bound, 61, has supported and cared for Rowner Infant School’s children for 33 years – including her own two daughters and two of her four grandchildren.

Pam Bound at Rowner Infant School, Gosport.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

When she finishes on Friday, Pam will have performed roles including dinner lady, teaching assistant and has providing one-to-one support for pupils with special educational needs.

Pam, who joined the Copse Lane school in Gosport in April 1986, told The News: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better school to have worked in and I’ve met so many amazing people. I’m going to miss the everyday running of things.

‘Each day is different with a new challenge.’

While Pam – known to youngsters as Mrs Bound – praised staff at the school she admitted the thing she will miss most is working with the children.

‘I will miss their little faces and the funny things they come out with,’ she said.

‘I will also really miss seeing the progress they make – it’s fantastic to see how much the children develop between joining us in Year R and moving to the junior school. ’

Pam, who for 14 years ran the junior and infant schools’ breakfast clubs, has seen three generations of children go through the school.

She said: ‘There are children currently in Year R and I remember helping to teach their parents when they were the same age.

‘I will often be out in the street and I will hear people say “hello Mrs Bound”.

‘It’s lovely that they still remember me.’

Headteacher Debra Redpath said there will be a celebratory assembly for Pam.

Debra said: ‘It’s always sad to lose a member of staff. Pam has been at the school for a long time and has shown a great commitment to local families.

‘The children will miss her smiling face and the reassurance she gives them.

‘We wish Pam well and hopefully this will be an opportunity for her to explore new things in her life.’

Pam is leaving the school as the children she supported no longer attend the school.

‘I was hoping to do a couple more years and was initially shocked at the prospect of leaving,’ she said.

‘I will now be able to spend more time gardening and having afternoon tea with friends.’