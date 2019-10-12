A TEENAGER who caused a Gosport school to go into lockdown after walking on to the premises has been charged.

Police have this afternoon confirmed that the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating.

Bridgemary School Picture: Google

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 28.

Yesterday The News reported that Bridgemary School in Wych Lane was put into lockdown after the teenager walked in.

Headteacher Fiona Calderbank said yesterday that an intruder had climbed over the fence into the school grounds.