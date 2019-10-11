The Portsmouth schoolboy who will soon be treading the boards of the West End

A PORTSMOUTH teenager will soon be treading the boards of the West End after securing a place with one of the UK’s top musical theatre production companies.

Charles Clark, 16, has won a coveted place with West End Kids (WEK), a musical theatre song and dance troupe who perform alongside top stars in some of the capital’s biggest shows.

Charles, who is a Year 12 student at Chichester College, said: ‘When I found out that I had passed my trial for the WEK Performance Troupe I instantly called my mum and all my friends who were just as pleased as I was. I have been attending WEK training for over two years, so I was over the moon to have gained a place alongside the very prestigious main troupe. It is truly an incredible achievement.’

Charles can now look forward to performing in front of thousands of people at big-time venues including the Dorchester Hotel, Hampton Court Palace and Latitude Festival, as well as at the Chelsea Flower Show, Camp Bestivaland CarFest.

Charles added: ‘This season I am most looking forward to performing at the David Shepherd Wildlife

Ball as we will be performing a full Lion King medley which has many complex harmonies as well as unique stylised choreography. I can’t wait.’

West End Kids founder, Martin Williams, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Charles. He is a talented young performer and we are confident he will be an asset to our troupe. To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard. We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.’

The London based 20-strong elite musical theatre song and dance group performs at major events, national celebrations and high-profile charity events.