The show must go on for Groundlings Theatre

‘The show must go on!’ was the message from Groundlings Theatre after it was burgled earlier this year.

The thieves damaged five computers and stole £800 as well as damaging seven doors. The robbery led to concerns that this year’s pantomime would have to be cancelled.

However, artistic director, Richard Stride, was adamant that “the show must go on”.

Richard said: ‘I have put my life into this theatre and for it to just get completely ruined is devastating.’

The robbery took place on the same day that 100 children, including myself, had arrived to audition for the panto.

Since the robbery, the local community has rallied round the theatre with donations of computers, new cash tills, money and general supplies. The theatre has been repaired and the doors replaced so you can no longer even tell that a burglary took place.

All staff are very thankful for all the donations that have been given and the pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, is now being enjoyed by audiences.

Sydney Whiteland-Smith, age 14.