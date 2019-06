The inspectors rate education facilities – including primary and secondary schools – on a scale of inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding. Here is how the schools across the city who have been visited so far in 2019 have fared.

1. The Harbour School This school in Tipner Lane, Tipner, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on May 14 and was rated Good. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Lyndhurst Junior School This school in Crofton Road, North End, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on February 6 and was rated Good. Paul Jacobs JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Madani Academy This school in Merefield House, Nutfield Place, Buckland, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on May 14 and was rated Good. Sarah Standing JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Bramble Infant and Nursery School This school in Bramble Road, Southsea, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on March 12 and was rated Good. Allan Hutchings JPIMedia Buy a Photo

