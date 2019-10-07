Thieves target children's bikes at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School

POLICE are on the hunt for thieves who targeted children’s bikes at a primary school.

Hampshire Police confirmed that three bicycles were stolen from Alverstoke Church of England Junior School in Gosport on Monday, September 16.

The incident appears to be part of a spate of thefts with the head teacher, Graham Cutter, sending an email to parents referring to further bikes being stolen from the school grounds.

He believes thieves targeted more expensive bikes, breaking the locks and using the quick release wheels before making off with the stolen property.

The school are now looking to invest thousands of pounds in enclosing and fitting a door to their bike shed – money Mr Cutter said could be better spent on the children’s education.

The school has forwarded CCTV footage to the police and are hopeful this will lead to the perpetrators being caught. Police have asked anyone with information to call on 101 and quote reference 44190330609.