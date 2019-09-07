This is when junior and secondary school transfer applications open

THE APPLICATION window for parents to apply for school places opens on Monday September 9 for children moving to junior school and secondary school.

Parents will have until midnight on Thursday October 31 for transfer to secondary schools and until midnight on January 15, 2020 for junior transfers.

Parents can apply online at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council,said: ‘I appreciate what a crucial decision this is, so I urge parents to apply online before the deadline otherwise there will be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school.’

To apply or to view the Information for Parents 2020/21' booklet visit portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

The Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.