This is when schools break-up for summer holidays in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
The school year will soon be coming to an end.
After another challenging 12 months, which saw students return to the classroom in the autumn before home learning returned during the third lockdown, the academic term is almost over.
The six weeks holidays will start in July, but when exactly will they begin?
Here is when schools will break-up in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
This is all you need to know:
Portsmouth
Schools in Portsmouth will end the academic year on Friday, July 23 – just under a month from now.
The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.
Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.
Gosport
Schools in Gosport will end the academic year on Friday, July 23.
The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.
Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.
Havant
Schools in Havant will end the academic year on Friday, July 23.
The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.
Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.
Fareham
Schools in Fareham will end the academic year on Friday, July 23.
The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.
Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.
Waterlooville
Schools in Waterlooville will end the academic year on Friday, July 23.
The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.
Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.
