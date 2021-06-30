This is when schools will break-up for summer. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

After another challenging 12 months, which saw students return to the classroom in the autumn before home learning returned during the third lockdown, the academic term is almost over.

The six weeks holidays will start in July, but when exactly will they begin?

Here is when schools will break-up in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

This is all you need to know:

Portsmouth

Schools in Portsmouth will end the academic year on Friday, July 23 – just under a month from now.

The first day of the holidays will officially be July 26 and schools will return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

