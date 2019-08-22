Three years of work to improve pupils' learning pays off as Crookhorn College's GCSE results rise

BOTH pupils and teachers were left with smiles on their faces after the GCSE results at Crookhorn College today.

It came as they celebrated stellar exam scores off the back of three years spent focusing on the standard of learning achieved in and out of the classrom.

Headteacher Sarah Bennett reported a 'significant improvement' in the results her pupils racked up this year.

Grade 4 rates in maths and English rose by eight per cent, while results in both subjects have improved by six per cent to 73 per cent and 68 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent of all students achieved a grade 9 to 7 in English and 41 per cent of all pupils got the top grades in individual sciences.

'There's a lot of smiling faces and a lot of relief, because a lot of hard work went into the past 12 months,' Sarah said.

'It's wonderful having students who respond to anything put in their way and it's wonderful having students who have to work that extra bit harder, and then come good.

'As a teacher, that's when you realise the worth of your job.'

She added: 'This is a great place for us to continue building from over the next academic year.

'My congratulations to all the students and staff who collectively worked so hard to ensure this great outcome.'

The school said results among all pupils had seen a significant improvement, but higher attaining students saw a standout increase by half a grade overall.