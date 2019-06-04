Titchfield School headteacher speaks out after boy, 11, dies in two-car crash on A27 outside school

A HEADTEACHER has spoken out after an 11-year-old boy died in a crash on the road outside a school yesterday.

Police confirmed last night the youngster had died in a two-car crash on the A27 outside Titchfield Primary School just before 4.30pm yesterday.

In a statement, headteacher Michelle Stephens said: ‘On behalf of all the staff, children and parents at the school, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the young person who we understand has died following the accident near our school yesterday afternoon.

‘Our school first aiders provided assistance at the scene and I am grateful to the police officers in attendance who praised their efforts. I would also like to thank the staff and parents who provided support to the members of the public involved.

‘As a school community, our focus during the hours that followed, today, and over the coming days and weeks, is to do all we can to support our pupils with any worry or upset they may experience following yesterday’s incident.’

The school clarified the boy was not a pupil at the school.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 4.26pm on Monday June 3 to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian in Southampton Road.

‘The boy was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Mokka and a VW Golf. He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

‘Specialist officers are providing support to the boy’s family. No other injuries were reported.

‘An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

‘Anyone with information that could be relevant to this investigation should contact us on 101, quoting 44190190663.’