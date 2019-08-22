Top pupils shine at Horndean Technology College as core GCSE pass rates leave bosses pleased

BOSSES at Horndean Technology College were left pleased yesterday after recording swathes of passes in core subjects.

A total of 83 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 in maths, while 77 per cent in English achieved the standard pass in English.

That was not the only cause for celebration, as the school's top pupils put in a stellar performance.

Amelia Spry, 16 from Hayling Island, earned eight 8s, one 7 and a 6.

'I'm really pleased and all my teachers are happy, so I'm happy,' she said.

She is now going on to study German, business and PE at Havant College and her aspirations are overseas.

'I'd like to keep my German up and run my own business one day, abroad, to try and expand and travel the world if I can,' she added.

'I've had great support from all my teachers and my brother was an HTC student too and he got the top grades as well.

'He's helped me a lot and that's been really nice.'

Another star pupil, Josephine Williams, scooped a whopping seven grade 9s to the joy of her teachers, while a trio of other pupils managed six, five and four respectively.

The school's delighted headteacher, Julie Summerfield, said: 'We are extremely proud of these results as they demonstrate the excellence that both students and staff have achieved together.

'Students from HTC will have very promising futures as a result of their successes.'