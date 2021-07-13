Trust that looks after two Portsmouth secondary schools to lead teacher training hub

Claire Copeland Executive Headteacher: Trafalgar School. Nys Hardingham Executive Headteacher: Admiral Lord Nelson School.

The Salterns Academy Trust, which runs Admiral Lord Nelson School and Trafalgar School, has been appointed as sub-regional lead for the Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth Teaching School Hub (HISP TSH).

In February, the hub was designated by the Department for Education to support teachers’ professional development at all stages of their career.

It will be providing initial teacher training, early career framework, continuing professional development and supplying appropriate body services, as well as delivering the National Professional Qualification.

A spokeswoman from the trust said: ‘As the sub-regional lead, we will work with HISP TSH to deliver the golden thread of teacher development, specifically tailored to meet the needs of the schools and teachers within our geographical area.

‘In addition, we will host events on behalf of HISP TSH, HISP Research School and the Solent Maths Hub. This is a new and exciting opportunity for all schools within this region to benefit from expert advice.’

For more information on the hub go to hispteachingschoolhub.org

