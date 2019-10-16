A NURSERY which faced closure has been given a lifeline after its landlords changed their minds over a new tenancy agreement.

Turtles Nursery in Portsmouth was due to close on December 20 after landlords, Portsmouth Rugby Club, informed owner, Sally Robinson, that she could no longer use the premises.

From left, Taylor Stephens, three, Cooper Loader, four, Olivia Friend, three, and Iris Bradrick, three, are all settled at the nursery, which is rated outstanding.'Picture: Sarah Standing (151019-9204)

Sally had started the procedure of winding up the nursery and had informed parents of the closure and told staff they would be made redundant.

The proposed closure left many parents angry and upset.

After hearing the news, Cara Wright, 27, whose 16-month-old daughter, Darla, attends Turtles, said: ‘I was heartbroken when I got the letter. It was ridiculous that an outstanding nursery was having to close.’

Danielle Jones, 34, added: ‘I was absolutely gutted – I actually cried when I got the letter. This nursery is a lifeline for me.’

Families were concerned about the unsettling effect the closure could have on the children, many of whom who had already expressed their sadness at the prospect of “missing their friends”.

Local GP, Joanne Stephens, 30, whose daughter Katherine, two, is registered at the nursery, said: ‘It would be very unsettling for the children who are comfortable here. Many other nurseries are fully booked.’

Sally was summoned to a meeting with the Rugby Club in 2017 where she was informed of the decision not to renew her lease. Club chairman, Edmund Neville, said the original decision had been taken due to ‘concerns over the life-expectancy of the building’ and having ‘obtained planning permission for stadium developments’.

The decision left Sally, 45, ‘devastated’ and facing the prospect of not only losing her business but her life-time vocation.

She said: ‘There were times I’ve sat in my office and cried – I couldn’t believe I was having to say goodbye to everything. Telling parents the news and making staff redundant broke my heart. If we’d been failing or couldn’t afford to run then I could accept it, but this wasn’t the case – we have been judged as outstanding by Ofsted.’

However, after a meeting on Tuesday there is hope for the nursery.

Edmund said: ‘We had no intention of closing the nursery. After we informed Sally about our original decision there was a two-year period to relocate. We have recently held a meeting with Sally and we’ve agreed to negotiate a new lease for the current premises. There’s certainly a will on our part to accommodate Sally’s nursery.’

Sally has been left shocked by the recent reprieve.

‘During the meeting they suggested out of the blue that they would now negotiate a new lease. I spoke to staff this morning and they were all overwhelmed. I’m happy but shocked as I thought our fate had been sealed.’

While negotiations over duration and terms still need to be finalised Sally said she is ‘over the moon’ that Turtles now has an unexpected lifeline.

‘Even if remaining in our current premises for the long term is not possible, at least this will give me more time to find alternative premises,’ she said.