Brune Park Community School has been remembering the life one of its former pupils with a night of drama and dance.

Daniel Mace sadly passed away at the age of 22 on July 10 last year with suspected suicide currently under investigation as the potential cause. He had a history of mental health issues.

Students put on a performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Drama was Daniel’s favourite subject and students at the school thought the best way to honour his memory was through the performance of some of his own favourite productions.

Daniel's mum, Kelly Anderson, 40, who attended the performance, said: 'The school have been so supportive. Daniel was a unique character - a one off. He had a tough time at school but he loved being in drama and so tonight was a fantastic tribute to Daniel.’

Daniel's former drama teacher, Pamela Ritchie, added: 'When I was called into the headteachers office and was told the news I went pale and was in shock. Daniel was a very flamboyant and joyous student and he loved performing on stage. Some of tonight's performances are productions Daniel performed here at the school.'

As part of the production, pupils recreated a performance of Price of Freedom – the last play Daniel performed at Brune Park.

Daniel's former drama teacher, Pamela Ritchie (left) alongside Daniel's mother, Kelly Anderson.

Richard West, aged 15, commented: ‘I’m really proud to perform Price of Freedom in memory of Daniel and hopefully it can help his family in their memory of him.’

Year 7 pupil, Ellanor Brucher, aged 12, took part in a performance of the Godstone Wizard, Daniel's first ever drama production at the school.

Ellanor said: ‘I’m honoured to perform in Daniel's memory as he did this same play when he was my age.’

Kelly Anderson, 40, from Gosport, with picture of Daniel.''Picture: Sarah Standing

The drama performance was just one of a series of events led by pupils at the school to remember Daniel. Year 8 pupil, Darren Allen, was announced as the winner of the mural design competition with the final creation to be unveiled at the school in the spring. Pupils have also designed a Purple Garden in memory of Daniel's favourite colour and a non uniform day is being held to raise money for the bereavement support charity The Red Lipstick Foundation.

Kelly said: 'These events are about keeping Daniel's memory alive but also about promoting the message that it is it’s so important to talk. If Daniel's memory can prevent one family from going through what we have then that is one positive we can take.’

Kelly is also hoping to get a book Daniel penned before he died published and will use the proceeds to further support mental health charities. In memory of Daniel, the school have also decided to each year present the Daniel Mace Award to the most deserving drama student.