University football match raises thousands of pounds for local charities

THE University of Portsmouth has raised thousands of pounds for charity after taking part in its annual staff versus students football match at Fratton Park.

The university’s fourth fundraising fixture raised £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research and Pompey in the Community.

Pompey in the Community runs educational programmes to more than 8,000 children and young people a year, and the university hosts one of four UK Centres of Excellence funded by Brain Tumour Research. The money raised will help to fund this dedicated network in which scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and ultimately finding a cure for brain tumours.

Each team raised £250 with more than £11,000 being generated from online donations and ticket sales with Barclays donating a further £4,000.

The match took place on Friday and was attended by more than 500 people. The students prevailed with a 7-3 victory.

Phil Samuel, who captained the student team, said: ‘It’s a great event to be a part of. It has been a privilege to play at Fratton Park and brilliant to raise money for two fantastic charities. The highlight was definitely lifting the trophy though, it’s what we all came for, to retain our trophy from last year.’

Captain of the staff team, Keiran Young, who works in the Faculty of Business and Law, added: ‘We were right in there until the last five minutes until the students just turned it on and showed their extra bit of fitness. I think the staff just lacked that last bit of endurance - they’re a lot younger than most of us! It has been a fantastic commitment for everyone raising the money for the charities.’

The event was organised by university staff team member, Jack Collins.

Jack said: ‘It’s been tough to organise, there are a lot of people to liaise with, lots of planning has gone into the day. We’ve tried to sell as many tickets in advance, set up the fundraising pages and pushing people to raise as much money as possible, as that’s why we’re here. The reward is playing at Fratton Park in front of your friends and family, and for some lifting the trophy. It’s definitely rewarding though. It’s so much fun, and if you want to play next year you have to be committed to the training and fundraising, but it’s well worth it.’

Anyone still wishing to make a donation can do so by going to the event fundraising page on http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=UOPStaffvsStudentsCharityFootball2019&isTeam=true