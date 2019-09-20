University of Portsmouth beats Oxford for graduate prospects

THE ANNUAL Sunday Times University Rankings has shown the University of Portsmouth has the best prospects for graduates in the South East.

With 85.4 per cent of graduates gaining professional employment or going on to further post-graduate study, Portsmouth prospects were ranked higher than Oxford who attained 83.5 per cent.

University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith, commented: ‘I am proud to see the University of Portsmouth as the best in the South East for graduate prospects and among the top 20 universities nationally. This highlights how our students benefit from the investment we’ve made to build real-life learning into our courses, work placements in industry, and volunteering opportunities in the city to propel them into successful careers.’

The university was ranked eighth overall out of nineteen universities in the region and 56th nationally, a fall of five places from the previous year.