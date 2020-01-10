University of Portsmouth confirms death of student

Have your say

THE UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth has confirmed the death of one of its students.

It is believed a mature student was found in her room in a hall of residence on Wednesday.

A statement from the university said: ‘We send our sincere condolences to family and friends who have the full support of the university at this very difficult time.

‘Please understand that we want to be as sensitive as possible to the needs of all concerned and wish to avoid further distress to family and friends.

‘The Student Wellbeing Service is available to any student affected by this distressing news.

‘The university also provides an Employee Assistance Programme for staff through a free, confidential telephone helpline.’