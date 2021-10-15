Purbrook Day Nursery and Preschool, a local independent and family-run service, in Waterlooville, has taken the autumn harvest as an opportunity to teach children about the importance of giving.

In collaboration with the local church, St John the Baptist, in Waterlooville the children donated boxes of food to a local youth-focused charity.

Ahead of the visit to the Church, parents and children were advised to collect items of food to help fill the nursery’s harvest boxes, to help mark the harvest festival and support the local community.

The children were invited to bring their donation boxes to St John the Baptist Church and from there, Reverend Andy Wilson took the contributions to the Roberts Centre, a child-focused charity supporting vulnerable families in the area.

Nursery manager Helen O’Hara said; ‘It was a fantastic opportunity to help families in our local community. We hope to continue supporting others through various similar projects.’

The parents were in full support of the nursery’s efforts to make food donations to the youth charity and support local families and children ‘showed great concern’ on their trip to the church.

One parent said: ‘We were very happy to donate food. Our son helped choose the food from the supermarket and couldn’t wait to take it to nursery! It’s a lovely thing to do, it reflects the caring nature of the nursery.’

Purbrook Day Nursery and Preschool regularly holds fundraising activities and sponsor local charities such as Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary and they plan to continue their efforts in the upcoming winter months, distributing christmas eve boxes and collecting food donations for the the Roberts Centre.

The nursery will be holding a Festive Fair on Saturday, December 4 for new and existing families to come along and join in with craft making and seasonal activities.

To find out more, call 02392 250890 or email [email protected]

