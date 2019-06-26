Westover Primary School benefits from Premier League gift

WESTOVER Primary School pupils are looking to hone their footballing skills after receiving their free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

The pack included Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers to help deliver active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment pack was awarded to pupils at Westover Primary following the PE lead, Natalie Snook’s, successful application for this year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation. The scheme uses the appeal of professional football clubs to inspire children to be active and develop important life skills.

Deputy head teacher, Paul Langston, said: ‘This incredibly generous donation from the Premier league will make a huge difference to the children of Westover and allow us to expand our sports provision, with the goal of developing a healthy lifestyle for all our children.’