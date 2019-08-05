When are GCSE and A-Level results days in 2019?

SCHOOLS across Portsmouth and Hampshire have broken up for the summer and youngsters are making the most of the time off.

However for students who took their GCSE or A-Level results earlier this year, they may still have education on the mind as they wait for their results.

If you need reminding of when the results for these exams are released, here's what you need to know:

When is GCSE results day?

If you or your children took any GCSE exams earlier this year then the results will be released later this month.

READ MORE: Free Nando’s up for grabs for students this results day – this is how to claim

GCSE results day will take place on Thursday, August 22 – just over a fortnight from now.

Students will be able to pick up their results from their school on that day.

When is A-Level results day?

For 2019, A-Level students will be able to pick up their results on Thursday, August 15 – so ten days from now.

READ MORE: ‘Model’ schoolgirl disqualified from GCSE for ‘racist’ exam comments – Regional

In some case students may be able to see if they have achieved the results they require for their university choices through their UCAS account before picking them up from their college or sixth form.