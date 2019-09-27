Wicor Primary School's food festival extravaganza

PRIMARY school children have been learning about healthy eating and food production as part of British Food Fortnight.

Children from Wicor Primary School got to make apple juice, apple and mint jam, honey and delicious cheeses. Activities were carried out under expert tutelage from professional chefs and food producers from companies such as Bee Good, Hill Farm Juice, New Forest Fruits and Lyburn Cheese.

Chef, Michelle Elanchard, teaching pupils and parents how to cook chicken stir fry.''Picture : Habibur Rahman

Rebecca Marshall, 11, said: ‘We had to collect apples from the school orchard, peel, chop and boil them, before mixing with sugar and mint leaves. It really helps us understand the whole production process and the fact food does not just come from the supermarket.’

Classmate, Jenevieve Mchi, 10, added: ‘I’ve really enjoyed making the jam. It's good that we can get involved in the whole preparation process.’

The jams are to be sold at the schools annual Hop n Hog Festival.

Naked Jam director, Jenifer Williams, said: ‘It’s a massive thing that children are involved in the whole roots-up approach to food production from the picking of apples to tasting the final product. It has been a great event and the children have asked hundreds of questions.’

Year 6 pupils making apple and mint jam.''Picture : Habibur Rahman

Apples took pride of place on the day’s menu as children also took part in crushing the fruit to produce fresh juice.

Hill Farm Juice director, Will Dobson, added: ‘The children had a brilliant time – particularly tasting the juice. It’s important they understand where food comes from.’

More than 50 families attended the event where parents joined children in the production of delicious dishes including a chicken stir fry.

Emma Garwood, whose daughter Grace goes to the school, said: ‘It has been really nice to come into school and take part with the children. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn about different types of food.’

Jenevieve added: ‘For all the meals we make, we create recipe cards to use at home.’

The food festival is part of wider agricultural initiative at the school which sees children produce and sell fruit and vegetables, learn about bee keeping and rear their own chickens.

Head teacher, Mark Wildman, said: ‘Today is fundamentally about learning about locally produced food, sustainability and trying new tastes which challenge their pallets.’