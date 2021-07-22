Year 6 leaver gallery - see 32 fantastic photos of pupils finishing school for the summer at Morelands, Padnell, Ranvilles, Riders, St Columba, St George’s Beneficial, St James’ and St John's Cathedral
Does your child feature in this gallery of leavers?
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:05 am
In this selection you will see leavers from Morelands, Padnell, Ranvilles, Riders, St Columba, St George’s Beneficial, St James’ and St John's Cathedral schools.
Images taken by Alice Mills/The News.
Images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk, or call photo sales on 0330 403 0033, or email [email protected]
Page 1 of 8