Around 250 pupils are expected to take part in the online ‘skillslab’ project event, set to be held on March 24 and 25.

Young people will put forward their ideas at the Dragon’s Den style conference to be judged by a panel of business owners from across the region.

The winning school will receive a 3D printer as a prize.

Members of the skillslab team. Picture: Fareham College

Andrew Kaye, principal and chief executive of Fareham College, said: ‘Sustainability and climate change are incredibly important topics for all of us.

‘Through this schools’ sustainability conference, a fantastic opportunity has been provided for pupils to showcase their ideas to help make the future one with reduced environmental impact.

‘I’m really pleased that the children involved have been able to present their ideas to business leaders and they should all be very proud of what they have achieved through this project.’

The skillslab project aims to support businesses of all sizes by identifying skills gaps and providing training in industries such as marine technology, digital futures, and net zero.

Fareham college and employers will be working in partnership with Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

Two brand new business centres and co-work spaces located on the campuses of Fareham College and the Isle of Wight College are being created to facilitate the work of this project.

Colleges and schools taking part in the sustainability conference include Isle of Wight College with St. Georges, Christ the King, Ryde Academy and Cowes Enterprise, HSDC with Cowplain School, Crookham School, Mayfield School, Oaklands Catholic School, Trafalgar School, and Warblington School, and Brockenhurst College with Noadswood School, Priestlands School, Ringwood School and Testwood School.

Fareham College is hosting the event with Fareham Academy, Brookfield and Henry Court.

Victoria Adams, director of student services at Fareham College, added: ‘An incredible opportunity to engage young minds in planning for the sustainability of the future with the support and guidance of industry experts.

‘What an opportunity to think outside the box and create an idea that could support the conservation of our planet.’

