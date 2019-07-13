Youngsters score improvements in SATs results at Portsmouth's schools

PUPILS’ test results have improved with more youngsters achieving the required standard for writing and maths.

Provisional SATs results for Portsmouth children showed that 75 per cent of pupils reached the required standard of writing compared to 73 per cent in the previous year. There was a bigger improvement in mathematics with 74 per cent of pupils reaching the required standard – an increase of six per cent compared to last year

Reading remains an area of concern with 66 per cent of children working at the required standard, three per cent lower than last year.

Overall, 57 per cent of Portsmouth's primary school children met the combined required standards for all three subjects which is below the 65 per cent achieved nationally.

Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for education Cllr Suzy Horton: ‘I'm really pleased with the results from this year's Key Stage 2 (Year 3 to 6) tests and would like to congratulate both pupils and teachers for all their hard work over the past academic year.

‘Over 90 per cent of Portsmouth schools are now rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted. A huge well done to everyone.’

There was positive news across the county with Hampshire children exceeding the national average for required standards in all three areas.

Sixty eight per cent of primary school children met the required standards compared with 65 per cent nationally.

Attainment in reading was 76 per cent versus 73 per cent with a similar three per cent difference in writing with 81 per cent compared to 78 per cent nationally. In mathematics 80 per cent of children attained the required standard compared with 79 per cent nationally.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education and skills, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: ‘Pupils have worked hard to achieve these outcomes and I would like to congratulate them for their achievements.

‘I would also like to thank the teachers and wider school staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure pupils have access to high standards of teaching and learning.

‘Thanks must also go to the county’s school improvement team for the good work they have again undertaken this year to support schools with providing high quality education.’