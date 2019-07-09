Zebra crossing set to be put in on main road outside Southsea school to improve safety

PEDESTRIANS could be given priority outside a Southsea school as a new zebra crossing at a 'nasty' junction is set to be rubber-stamped.

As part of a larger traffic calming project across the city, a safe link across Albert Road to Craneswater Junior School has been proposed after eight minor accidents were reported in the last five years.

Craneswater Junior School in Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

If approved by transport boss Councillor Lynne Stagg, it will replace the school crossing patroller on the junction between Albert Road, Francis Avenue and St Ronan's Road , who will then relocate to another school in need.

Councillor for Central Southsea and Portsmouth City Council's education boss, Suzy Horton, believed the work was long overdue. 'It's a nasty crossing - this has been wanted and needed for a long time,' she said.

'When I'm walking in that area sometimes it takes ages to cross because cars are speeding from all directions.

'I think it fits in with a lot of the traffic calming work we have been doing around the area. It's about slowing down traffic for both cyclists and pedestrians to make it a lot safer.'

She added: 'The school raised a petition regarding the safety of children walking to school, partly following the completion of their new building which means the entrance is closer to Albert Road.

'Albert Road is a main arterial route and there is currently no formal, safe crossing point for pupils to be able to access the school.'

Nearby residents were consulted earlier this year on the scheme, which will cost £50,000. Out of 13 responses, eight were in favour, two objected and two others suggested other sites for the crossing.

In the feedback one nearby resident said: 'There are already other zebra crossings on Albert Road and each side of Highland Road and Festing Road, which are sufficient for pedestrians and pupils and controlling of traffic.'

Another had concerns about the impact on driving and commented: 'This zebra crossing will result in poor driving, encouraging last minute braking, over acceleration in none zebra crossing areas between two zebra crossings/where people can to make up perceived lost time.'

A decision will be made on Thursday, July 11.