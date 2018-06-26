Fleur de Lys U-14s on Victory march

FLEUR de Lys Victory under-14s have been crowned national champions.

The team, coached by Mark Robinson, came out on top at the invitation-only Pitchero ACES National Championships in Nottingham at the weekend.

They saw off competition from 35 different outfits representing various parts of England to be named victors – including opposition from Southampton as they topped their group.

Representing Portsmouth, Fleur de Lys beat opponents from North Leicester 3-1 in the final, after victories over Birmingham (2-1) and Newcastle (1-0) in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.