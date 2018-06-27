McAllister is keen to make most of Borough chance

Craig McAllister is ‘over the moon’ after his appointment as new Gosport Borough manager.

Chairman Iain McInnes turned to the ex-Eastleigh striker as his replacement for Ryan Northmore.

Northmore was forced to quit as manager after his Colombian-born wife was refused a visa to come to Britain.

McAllister, who previously acted as a player/coach at Privett Park under Alex Pike, will have former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs alongside him as his assistant after he moved from the Hawks this week.

The 38-year-old said he was delighted to be back at Borough – and indebted to McInnes for the chance to turn the club’s fortunes around.

'I am excited by the prospect of managing Gosport Borough and grateful to the chairman for giving me the opportunity,' said McAllister.

'It is one heck of a chance to get to start my career in management. I am over the moon and intend to grab the chance with both hands.

'Iain McInnes has to be thanked for backing me when there are lots of good managers and coaches out there.

'When I was at the club before he said he saw me as a future manager of the club.

'Things at the time were not quite right because of the previous management.

'There were issues that forced me to leave.

'Those issues have now been resolved and six months along the line the situation is completely different.'

McAllister accepts he faces a big job in turning things around..

Financial problems, winding-up orders and two successive relegations have rocked the club.

Importantly, however, Gosport managed to pull off their own great escape at the end of last season to stay in the top flight of the Southern League.

McAllister wants to use that as a springboard moving forward.

He added: 'I am not one for looking too much into the past.

'The priority is to try to help get the club back on its feet and restore some of its identity.

'It might take a bit of time but one we are determined to make it happen.

'For many years Borough was a difficult place for teams to visit and I want to get back to that.

'Working with Matt Tubbs is another exciting prospect. We played together at Crawley and he is one of the most professional players I have seen.’