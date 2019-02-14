Havant & Waterlooville target Wrexham as they look to start getting the better of the big boys

Have your say

Lee Bradbury insists the Hawks are relishing the visit of Vanarama National League high-flyers Wrexham to Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

The boss believes his team are now better equipped to cause an upset against the third-placed visitors.

Wrexham will arrive on the south coast aiming for a third successive win and to complete a league double over their hosts.

The Hawks manager said: ‘Wrexham are a top team and we can expect a tough examination.

‘It is great for us to be coming up against the likes of Wrexham, Leyton Orient and Chesterfield in the league.

‘I played alongside their manager Bryan Hughes at Birmingham City.

‘He will have them organised and playing good football.

‘We are in a good place at the moment and are fourth in the current form table.

‘This is down to us being competitive and keeping our concentration.

‘Early in the season we weren’t doing that and it was losing us games.

‘This game is an opportunity for us to show just how far we have come.

‘We have learned what it takes to be competitive and become harder to beat.’

The Hawks are unbeaten in their past four league games including three clean sheets.

Though the home side are yet to claim the scalp of a top 10 side Bradbury is confident that will change.

Wrexham are one of the best supported clubs in the league and a bumper crowd is expected.

When the two teams met at the Racecourse Ground earlier this season there were 4,323 fans in attendance.

A large travelling contingent is expected to make the trip to the south coast.

Bradbury is hoping the fact Pompey are involved in a televised game at Southend United will see the number of home fans boosted at Westleigh Park.

The team will need the support to ensure they can out sing the opposition backing.

The Hawks boss added: ‘We have got the Portsmouth game on in our clubhouse before the game.

‘This is one of our biggest games of the season.

‘Our next step is to beat a team in the top 10 but we know it will be tough.

‘There is a three-way divide in our league with a top, middle and bottom eight.

‘Our aim is to finish top of the bottom group.

‘If we can start beating teams at the top then it will give us a better chance.’

New striker Joe Quigley is expected to make his home debut after doing well at Gateshead last weekend.

Bradbury has to decide whether to partner him with Alfie Rutherford or Matt Paterson, or even both.

In defence Chris Robertson is available again after serving his suspension.

Again the manager faces a tricky decision whether to include him or stick with the formula that has done well in the last two games.

Bradley Tarbuck is ruled out by a knee ligament injury.