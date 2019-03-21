Moneyfields know they need to keep the pressure on the top two as they go to Street in the Evo-Stik Southern League division one south on Saturday (3pm).
Dave Carter’s title hopefuls will be keen to gain another success to keep in reach of leaders Blackfield & Langley and second-placed Yate.
Moneys have cut the gap to four points on the top side with a winning run in recent weeks.
Carter knows Moneyfields have to keep doing the business in their matches.
The manager said: ‘If we are to stand a chance of winning the title we have to virtually win every game.
‘Our priority is to keep the pressure on the two teams above us.
‘We have already made a lot of ground up on them and must be ready to pounce if they slip up.
‘Our big advantage is that they have to play each other in a couple of weeks.
‘At the moment we are trying to stay under the radar sneaking up behind them.
‘In a way we are perfectly positioned on their coat tails.
‘Three points are a must again this weekend.
‘It won't be easy because Street are a good passing team.
‘At our place in a 2-2 draw they gave us a bit of a run around.
Carter will persist with his makeshift strike partnership of Sam Pearce and Nathan Paxton.
They both got on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win against Highworth Town.
Regular striker Steve Hutchings remains suspended.
Paxton has come out of retirement after an 18-month lay off with a toe injury.
With his striking options limited Carter was facing a crisis heading into the business end of the season.
He struggled to find a replacement for the banned Hutchings.
Eventually he turned to Paxton.
The manager added: ‘I tried everywhere for a striker but got nowhere.
‘Eventually I managed to talk Nathan into coming back.
‘The fact that I am his boss meant I could be a bit more persuasive
‘It is good to have someone of his quality to come into the side.’
Another player on his way back from a long absence is Ashley Harris.
The ex-Portsmouth forward has been on the bench for the past two games.
Harris has been plagued with a knee injury despite having surgery.
Though he is still far from fully fit he is another great option for Carter to use.
Carter added: ‘The main aim is to get him through the rest of this season.
‘Then we can get a full pre-season into him and see how that goes.’